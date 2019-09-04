Khabib Nurmagomedov Details Plan To Make Dustin Poirier Tap Out

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov might just be the greatest lightweight in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. A moniker Dustin Poirier hopes to take from the Russian this weekend (Sat. September 7, 2019) in Abu Dhabi.

However, “The Eagle” is confident his undefeated record and title reign will remain intact after his clash with “The Diamond.” Speaking at UFC 242 open workouts this week, Khabib laid out his plans to force Poirier to give up inside the Octagon. The 155-pound king plans on tiring Poirier out and making him submit. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Dustin Poirier’s a very tough opponent,” Nurmagomedov said. “I don’t want to underestimate him. He has a lot of experience. But when I go to the cage, my plan is make him tired, make him tap. This is my plan.”

Nurmagomedov comes off the first title defense of his career, submitting Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their October meeting last year. Now, he takes on interim champion Poirier, who has been on a hot streak with five-straight victories. If Nurmagomedov is able to get past Poirier and clean out his division, which is stacked with worthy challengers, many wonder if Khabib will move up in weight to attempt and become a double champion.

However, Nurmagomedov has said he has no interest in doing such a thing, and would rather remain at lightweight and establish himself as a dominant champion.

“I want to stay in lightweight division, because I feel I can make this weight,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is my weight, and I don’t want to jump to another division – featherweight or welterweight. I want to stay in this division and defend my title and improve my legacy.”

What do you think of Nurmagomedov’s plans to tap out Poirier? Will he succeed?