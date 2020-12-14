Khabib Nurmagomedov predicated Tony Ferguson was “finished” ahead of his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Ferguson suffered a beatdown at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 back in May. ‘El Cucuy’ was out-punched for five rounds before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully waved off the fight which was set to decide who was next in line for Nurmagomedov.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has successfully defended his title against Gaethje and needed just two rounds to do so before announcing his retirement from the sport. Speaking to ESPN back in October, Nurmagomedov predicted Ferguson would suffer another loss due to the beating he took at the hands of Gaethje, he said.

“Nobody can be same long time — no Tony Ferguson, no Khabib, nobody. And one day somebody gonna beat you or something gonna happen. God don’t give to nobody free power, reaction, mental, everything in one level always. One day it’s gonna go down.

“And his day come, it was in May. Tony Ferguson’s time is finished. How he gonna come back? Someone gonna beat him again, I believe, because when you take damage like this you never gonna be same, never ever, even if you’re Tony Ferguson.” (Transcribed by SPORTS BIBLE)

Ferguson looked a shadow of his former self in the UFC 256 co-main event this past weekend. Oliveira was able to dominate ‘El Cucuy’ for the entirety of their 15-minute fight and put an end to lingering hopes of a fight between the former interim champion and Nurmagomedov.

Post-fight, Oliveira called for a title shot but failed to call out Nurmagomedov who he believes is officially retired despite rumours to the contrary. Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 257 on January 23. It now seems likely the winner of that bout will face Oliveira for the soon to be vacant lightweight title.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Is Tony Ferguson finished?