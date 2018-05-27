Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues Stern Callout To Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor lit the mixed martial arts world ablaze on April 5 when he stormed the Barclays Center and threw a metal handcart through a bus containing top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Injuring two fighters to the point they could no longer compete at April 7’s UFC 223, ‘The Notorious’ was arrested on assault charges and will next appear before a judge on June 14, and ‘The Eagle’ survived to beat short-notice replacement Al Iaquinta to win the title McGregor was stripped of that night. The scenario made it seem that a highly-anticipated showdown between McGregor and Khabib was inevitable, but that’s far from certain with the Irishman still on the sidelines awaiting court.

It’s the biggest bout the UFC can book right now, and could arguably be the biggest of all-time. After observing the holy month of Ramadan, ‘The Eagle’ wants to return for his first title defense around November or December. If it’s against McGregor is anyone’s guess, yet it won’t be due to a lack of trying to get the fight signed from Nurmagomedov. The undefeated wrestling machine issued a stern warning to McGregor on his official Instagram account earlier today, claiming that the game has changed since the once-active former champ left:

“When you see him, tell him: Conor the game has changed, now you have to play like a grown up man, there will no longer be locked buses with security inside and outside, now you have to solve these problems alone, and if you do not want it, just say so, everybody will understand.”

A fair warning from ‘The Eagle,’ who has always insisted that if the outspoken trash talker actually wanted to fight him in New York, he would have just gave him a time and a place to meet him rather than attacking a bus he was in that also contained other fighters and security guards.

The bad blood originated when Khabib put his hands on McGregor’s longtime teammate Artem Lobov when he was alone in a hotel that week, supposedly prompting McGregor and his gang of goons to hop on a plane to Brooklyn to start the now-historic attack that he will soon face his punishment for.

All of the chaos could lead to the biggest spectacle we’ve ever seen in the octagon, something that may not be as obvious as it would seem after McGregor’s monstrous payday to box Floyd Mayweather last summer.

If he does finally decide to return, Nurmagomedov will apparently be ready to meet him man to man in the cage.