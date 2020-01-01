Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Doesn’t Consider Justin Gaethje As Dangerous As Tony Ferguson

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has a ton of potential opponents at 155 pounds. Many of which believe they have what it takes to finally hand the Russian the first loss on his mixed martial arts (MMA) record.

Perhaps none more so than Nurmagomedov’s next opponent and former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. The pair will collide at UFC 249 in the main event from Brooklyn, New York on April 18. However, there is another man who has been quite impressive at 155 pounds and is gunning for a title shot as well. Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje has made it clear that he desperately wants to try his hand at being the first to defeat Nurmagomedov, and given his track record of spectacular finishes, he certainly has the capabilities. Recently, Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap, took part in an interview in which he was asked if he thought Gaethje was actually a more dangerous opponent than Ferguson.

Abdulmanap disagreed, suggesting the winner in a potential Khabib vs. Gaethje fight would be clear after 12-13 minutes of fighting. For Khabib’s fight with Ferguson, the Russian corner might have to go all 25 minutes to squeeze out the victory. (via @SayNoTo5G1 on Twitter)

“Doubt it. In a potential fight with Gaethje, in a matter of 12-13 minutes it will be clear who’ll win the fight. With Ferguson we might have to go 25 minutes to determine that.”

Do you agree with Abdulmanap’s assessment of Gaethje?