Khabib Nurmagomedov Doubles Down On Conor McGregor Demand

Earlier this week, Ali Abdelaziz, who is the manager of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, went on record by stating that his client is looking to get paid as he will not take the fight against former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor unless it’s for big money.

In fact, such big money that it needs on the same level as Nate Diaz made, which was $2 million, for his rematch against McGregor at UFC 202. Nurmagomedov is on a mission to make sure he doesn’t get short-changed for one of the biggest, if not the biggest, matches in the history of the UFC and one of the toughest challenges that the UFC has put in front of McGregor.

Nurmagomedov has doubled down on that demand with rumors of McGregor making his UFC return in the near future as he told TMZ in a recent interview that he wants a new deal in order for this fight to happen.

“Interesting situation, if they want to make money fight, they have to pay me, too,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ late Thursday. “I’m not going give him chance like about use my name, and Conor make money, and UFC make money, and I make $200,000. No way.” “If they want, I fight like my current contract, I can fight. But, OK, give me Poirier,” Nurmagomedov said. “I’m going to follow my contract. But if they want to use my name and use me to make money – Conor and UFC – no way.” “They want to use me? I’m the undefeated, undisputed UFC lightweight champion. I don’t need him. He need me. He’s like 2-2 (in his last four fights). He don’t fight (MMA) two years. He don’t deserve this type of shot. Dustin Poirier is (in line). He deserve this. If they want to use me and make a lot of millions, use my name, no way. They want a money fight? Please pay me. I hope it’s gonna be made,” Nurmagomedov said. “I hope they gonna make this fight, because I really want change this guy’s face. I really want to meet him alone inside the cage, only me and him.”

This fight is being targeted for either the UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada while the UFC 230 show will go down on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.