Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he had no clue who was Drake was when the Canadian rapper posed with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 229.

‘The Eagle’ told the Nelk Boys that people informed him that Drake was very famous but he didn’t know of him or his music until after his infamous grudge match with McGregor.

“Before when he was on the corner of Conor, people said this guy is very famous. I swear I didn’t know this guy,” Nurmagomedov said. Maybe I hear his music somewhere in the street or something but I didn’t know this guy.” (Transcribed by Give Me Sport)

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains His UFC 229 Post-Fight Antics

After scoring a fourth-round submission win over ‘Notorious’, Nurmagomedov scaled the Octagon to attack his opponents’ team sparking an all-out brawl.

The former lightweight champion was handed a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

Nurmagomedov explained that he somewhat blames his actions on McGregor’s poor performance. The Russian MMA legend says that he had prepared for a proper fight and after easing to victory against his biggest rival he was left with an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction.

“First of all, I was preparing for war,” Khabib said. “I come inside the cage, I fight with this guy, and he tapped, I’m like, ‘Why I come here? Why I train so hard for this?

“You’re going to tap easily like this?’ I just take his chin, you know, and he tapped. This one makes me upset too, you know, because I accept more than what I find inside the cage… I remember someone from his corner said something and it was crazy emotional.

“I’m not going to say I am proud of something like this, at the age of 33-years-old I can say I wouldn’t have jumped into the crowd now.

“I am like ‘okay this party is not finished’. I don’t really remember but who cares, I think he was happy because what would have happened if the referee wasn’t there? “They never asked to fight again, there was no reason to make the rematch after he tapped out in four rounds.”

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will be most remembered for UFC 229?

