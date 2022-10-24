Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has denounced the physical altercation between his cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 280 last weekend – describing the coming together between the two as “nonsense” – he and his team are “tired” of dealing with.

Guiding newly minted undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makahchev at the Abu Dhabi, UAE event, Khabib watched on as his teammate struck gold with a second round arm-triangle submission win over Charles Oliveira at the Etihad Arena.

During the post-fight celebrations afterwards, however, Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar found himself involved in a physical altercation with the above-mentioned, Chimaev, with the latter landing a series of strikes with a closed fist on Nurmagomedov.

In the hours following the pay-per-view event, Khabib, Makhachev, as well as Chimaev and others gathered at a celebratory meal following the team’s title success, with the latter posing for a picture with Abubakar – with Chechen warlord and sanctioned leader, Ramzan Kadyrov mediating between the duo in a bid to end their spat.

Khabib Nurmagomedov condemns the in-fighting brawl at UFC 280 last weekend

Sharing his thoughts on Chimaev’s altercation with his cousin, Abubakar, former lightweight titleholder, Khabib Nurmagomedov maintained he was “tired” of dealing with “nonsense” that arises.

“What happened yesterday does not show us well,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “Neither me, nor Khamzat, nor Abubakar. To tell the truth, we are tired of this nonsense! Here we are gathered together as brothers. We talked to each other, and we apologized to each other, hugged. And Inshallah, I hope that in the future that we will only gather and fight for good reasons.”

“Today Islam won the belt, he’s the first,” Khabib continued. “The next one is very close, and it’s gonna be Khamzat. And Khamzat let us all get together. So when Khamzat wins the belt, it’s not for showing off, not for this conversation, that we are going to celebrate. We will celebrate for our new champion, Inshallah.”

“I hope that our sad moment right here, that it will never happen to anyone else again,” Khabib explained. “So that people don’t talk badly about us, we will always be together as brothers, Inshallah.”