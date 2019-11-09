Khabib Nurmagomedov ’95 Percent’ Sure Tony Ferguson Is Next Opponent

Spread the word!













It sounds like everyone is onboard for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson taking place next. Nurmagomedov comes off of a successful title defense over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

As for Ferguson, he has long been established as the deserving contender for the title. It sounds like “El Cucuy” might finally get his shot. Speaking at a fan Q&A during fight week at UFC Moscow, Nurmagomedov was asked if he’ll fight Ferguson next.

“The Eagle” noted that he’s about 95 percent sure that Ferguson will be his next opponent. In regards to the fight being in Moscow, Nurmagomeodv said that possibility is “highly unlikely.”

“Possibility of Ferguson being my next opponent is i would say %95. Because the fans want it,I really want it and UFC wants it.But it being in Moscow is highly unlikely.”

Q: “Whats the possibility of your next fight being in Moscow against Ferguson?” Khabib: “Possibility of Ferguson being my next opponent is i would say %95. Because the fans want it,I really want it and UFC wants it.But it being in Moscow is highly unlikely.” pic.twitter.com/ZP8lRu81pS — 🇷🇺 ➡️ 🇬🇧 (@MMARusContext) November 8, 2019

During an interview with “The Schmo” late last month, UFC president Dana White confirmed Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is the fight he’s trying to make next for the 155-pound title.

“Nothing is holding it up,” White said. “The fight is in the process of being made. And, you know, it’s obviously the next fight to make so it will happen.”

Do you think Ferguson will be Nurmagomedov’s next opponent?