Khabib Claims Someone Could Go To Jail If He Runs Into Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s rivalry is still not over.

The two fought at UFC 229 last October and the lead up to the fight saw some extremely personal trash talk between the pair. It got so bad that many thought their issues could spill outside of the Octagon.

Well, after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth-round, there was a post-fight melee that got both suspended. Now, ahead of the Russian’s next fight against Dustin Poirier, he talked about his rivalry with the Irishman and says it is still not finished. And, if he sees him in the street, they are going to fight again, even if it means he goes to jail.

“Even this fight finish, not everything is finished,” Nurmagomedov said to ESPN (h/t MMA Fighting). “Just smash people it’s not enough. I talk about just smash only him? It’s not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I think before the fight. This is what I say to my team. ‘Hey, tonight, we’re going to war. This is not about fight.’

“It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we’re going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn’t matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I’m not scared about this. If someone has to go to jail, they go to jail. . . They go to hospital and we’ll go to police. That’s it.”

The rivalry between the two is still there that it seems likely a rematch will happen. However, Nurmagomedov says he would rather fight Tony Ferguson or Georges St-Pierre next and he wants the Irishman to pick up a few wins before a rematch can be possible.

Whether or not Mcgregor will do that is up in the air but he revealed he was close to fighting Justin Gaethje in July.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will fight again?