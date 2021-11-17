UFC welterweight Kevin Lee has been handed a six month suspension after reaching an agreement with the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Lee had tested positive for amphetamine from his use of ‘Adderall’ that helped him with his ADHD. He was popped for it after his loss against Daniel Rodriguez. Lee can return in the early part of 2022.

Lee had poured his pills into his sink in an Instagram post after he tested positive to show how serious he was taking the situation.

“I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight,” Lee wrote. “In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I did not discover real treatment for the diagnosis until 2020 when I was recovering from my double knee surgeries. I was prescribed Adderall from a doctor to improve my mental health. I told representatives from USADA but did not apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NSAC before my last fight.”

“For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission, my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans. It was never my intention to gain an athletic advantage. It was an attempt to conquer the severe anxiety I silently suffer from daily. I am actively cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission and expect to reach an agreement on a sanction. I will use this time to heal and come back stronger. Sorry for my lack of professionalism that lead to this disappointment, I’ll be back.” (T/C MMAJunkie)

Kevin Lee has been opening up about his recent battles with sobriety

Lee describes his battle with alcohol in his post as well and seemed very remorseful for everything that went down.

‘The Motown Phenom’ has lost three of his last four fights inside the UFC. His most recent, being against Rodriguez who took the fight on short notice. Lee looked as if he was taking that next step into being a serious contender when he moved up to welterweight. He finished Gregor Gillespie with one of the best head kick knockouts in recent history.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.