Kevin Lee Explains Why He Prefers To Fight Khabib Over Conor McGregor

Kevin Lee explains why he prefers to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov over Conor McGregor following their fight at the UFC 229 PPV event.

This is the biggest fight thus far this year by the UFC. The big question is if former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion can get back on top of the mountain.

Lee’s Past

As seen in the main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza.

Lee missed weight in his first attempt for his scheduled bout at UFC Atlantic City. Lee weighed in at 157 pounds with only three minutes to spare in the two-hour window. This marked the first time that he had missed weight.

Lee stated in a recent interview that he would rather fight the UFC lightweight champion. As to why? There’s a reason behind Lee’s prediction as he could be next in line for a title shot down the road.

Kevin Lee Explains

“I’d rather fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] to be honest,” Lee told Farah Hannoun in a recent interview, per BJPenn.com. “Just because people see him as just this unstoppable tank. Ya know, Conor [McGregor’s] already got a couple losses on there. So Conor takes it away from me. “To be the one to get rid of that 0… Something like that only comes around once in a lifetime. Especially with a guy like Khabib. I just see him, I’m a lion myself. When I see that meal I gotta go for it.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.