Kevin Lee Claps Back At Jon Jones After Fashion Diss

Kevin Lee was not amused by Jon Jones’ recent comments about his fashion sense.

Lee is known to be a flashly dresser, as he once wore a bulletproof vest to UFC 229 last year. He also wore a leopard-print fur coat to his fight with Al Iaquinta at UFC on FOX 31 in December. Lee got quite a bit of grief for the move, but most notably from UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “Bones” left a comment on the photo saying his daughter owns the same jacket.

“The Motown Phenom” responded by saying he’d “throw knuckles” with the 205-pound champion:

“Make no mistake, I’m not afraid of shit. Even if imma take a L, i can’t let disrespect slide without retaliation. We can throw knuckles too, Jon.

Sincerely, Mr. I don’t give a f*ck”

Jones recently responded to Lee on Twitter, saying his daughter legitimately does have the jacket Lee wore on TV:

“Yo don’t beat me up bro, I’m sorry. My daughter really does have that jacket though @MoTownPhenom“

Yo don’t beat me up bro, I’m sorry. My daughter really does have that jacket though @MoTownPhenom — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 17, 2019

Lee is currently awaiting a fight after suffering his loss to Iaquinta last month.

As for Jones, he’s tentatively set to defend his 205-pound title against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) on March 2nd.