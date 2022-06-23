Off the back of an impressive UFC Austin victory last weekend, welterweight contender, Kevin Holland has double-downed on calls for a matchup against the veteran, Nate Diaz, urging UFC leader, Dana White to make the fight, claiming that a clash would “move the needle” on the right metrics.

Co-headlining UFC Austin last weekend following the cancellation of Donald Cerrone’s scheduled lightweight return against Joe Lauzon, Kevin Holland landed his second straight victory since his March division move, stopping veteran Albuquerque native, Tim Means with an impressive second round D’Arce choke win.

At UFC 272 in March, Holland managed to stop now-promotional alum, Alex Oliveira with a series of second round strikes – snapping a run at middleweight of three fights without a victory.

As for Diaz, the veteran Stockton fan favorite has been sidelined since UFC 263 back in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss against incoming welterweight title challenger, Leon Edwards.

In the time since, Diaz, who infamously retains just one fight on his current UFC contract, has campaigned tirelessly, albeit to no effect, to score the final fight on his deal.

Earlier this week, UFC president, White urged Diaz to attempt to land himself a fight with professional boxer and polarizing YouTuber, Jake Paul next – amid a continued contract dispute.

Kevin Holland urges Dana White to pit him against Nate Diaz next

Welcoming the opportunity to stand opposite the one-time lightweight title challenge, Holland then echoed those calls for a fight against Diaz – this time urging White to pit the two together.

“I’ll take anyone,” Kevin Holland tweeted accompanied by him speaking with Dana White post-UFC Austin. “He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle! I want all the (smoke emoji) both inside and outside the cage.”

In his most recent professional victory, Diaz managed to hand former WEC and UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis a unanimous decision loss at UFC 241 in August 2019.