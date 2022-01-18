UFC fighter Kevin Holland had an odd run-in with the law just weeks after stopping an alleged car thief in Texas.

Holland has always been one of the most fascinating personalities in the UFC, known for his brash approach to fighting and in-fight trash talk.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Holland revealed what happened during a routine drive to the airport.

“I had a Texas ID when I was 18, right?” Holland said. “But then when I got like 20, 21, I moved back to California and I got me an actual driver license, because I used to drive without a driver license for the longest [time], right? Just thugging it. And when I went and got my driver license, I tried to pay all my tickets, right? So especially when I started making money, I paid all of my tickets. I guess we couldn’t find the tickets that were underneath my Texas ID, so I was driving to the airport [in late 2021] to go pick up my friend, and I got pulled over, and he was like, ‘Do you have another ID?’ I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you do.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t.’ He was like, ‘Well, I’m taking you to jail because you have such and such tickets.’ I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t have any tickets.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’

“So he shows me and I’ve got like $5,000 worth of tickets. I had some cash in my wallet, so he was like, ‘We can use this cash to pay some of your tickets right now, and we can let you go.’ And I was like, ‘Bet. Do it. I don’t want to be here.’ So I just sat there and talked to him for a minute, we chopped it up, talked about how I’d make a good detective and whatnot, and then I went home.”

Kevin Holland Recently Helped Assist Local Authorities

During a previous sit-down with Helwani, Holland had revealed that he helped officers apprehend a car thief in his neighborhood. He was praised for his efforts by local police and UFC president Dana White.

Holland is slated to face Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 on March 5 as he makes his move to welterweight.

How do you think Kevin Holland will do in his move to welterweight?

