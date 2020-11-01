On the UFC Vegas 12 main card, Kevin Holland secured a first-round win over promotional newcomer Charlie Ontiveros. The finish came in somewhat strange circumstances. Holland dragged the fight to the mat. Ontiveros lay motionless on the floor before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. ‘Trailblazer’ ran off in celebration before Bruce Buffer declared him the winner by verbal submission. During his celebration Holland caught the eye of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the pair exchanged words – check out the highlights below.
How many more wins does Kevin Holland need before facing Israel Adesanya?