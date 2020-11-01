On the UFC Vegas 12 main card, Kevin Holland secured a first-round win over promotional newcomer Charlie Ontiveros. The finish came in somewhat strange circumstances. Holland dragged the fight to the mat. Ontiveros lay motionless on the floor before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. ‘Trailblazer’ ran off in celebration before Bruce Buffer declared him the winner by verbal submission. During his celebration Holland caught the eye of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the pair exchanged words – check out the highlights below.

"Don't play with me boy!"



Following his win, Kevin Holland and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya exchanged some words! 😳#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/OOgjvogloP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 31, 2020

Not sure what happened but Charlie is being stretchered out. pic.twitter.com/AaMCR22cIM — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 31, 2020

Kevin Holland runs over and keeps going back and forth with Israel Adesanya #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/b1v16Q11B1 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 31, 2020

Israel Adesanya asks Kevin Holland where this energy was yesterday when he saw him as the two keep going back and forth #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/jzEvPfzBBo — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 31, 2020

4️⃣ Fights and 4️⃣ Wins in 2️⃣ 0️⃣ 2️⃣ 0️⃣ for Kevin Holland!@Trailblaze2top scores the first round finish! 👏#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/VxHxxcnj9D — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 31, 2020

