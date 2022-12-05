Kevin Holland weighs up Jorge Masvidal fight following UFC Orlando loss: ‘He can get it next’

Off the back of s fifth round stoppage loss to former title challenger, Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando over the course of last weekend, Riverside striker, Kevin Holland has made a fight with another former title challenger, the faltering, Jorge Masvidal a placeholder on his radar – offering to share the Octagon with the Miami native next.

Holland, who slumped to his second consecutive loss in the main event of the promotion’s return to Orlando over the weekend, fractured his right hand in the opening round of his headliner with Simpsonville striker, Thompson.

Suffering a one-sided third and fourth round against the striking talent, Holland urged his cornermen to take off his right glove when returning to his stool ahead of the fifth round, signalling the end to the fight as he dealt with multiple fractured metacarpals in his right hand.

Kevin Holland offers to fight Jorge Masvidal next

While Thompson – who also suffered a fractured right hand in his victory over Holland, has been linked with a rematch against the #12 ranked contender, Masvidal next, Holland has made himself available for a fight with the American Top Team stalwart.

“I don’t sucker punch people, I punch suckers,” Kevin Holland said of Jorge Masvidal as he replied to a Twitter user. “He can get it next.”

I don’t sucker punch people I punch suckers. He can get it next. — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 4, 2022

Also offering to score a rematch with Derek Brunson in a return to the middleweight limit, Holland poked fun at the division staple’s blonde hair to boot.

“Yes, yes, and yes,” Kevin Holland replied to Derek Brunson. “First good tweet you ever made – Also the type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around. I’d be doing it just for the fans tho….. like always.”

Yes yes and yes. First good tweet you ever made. 👏

–

Also the type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around. I’d be doing it just for the fans tho….. like always https://t.co/u7a96ohft8 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 4, 2022

Holland had previously enjoyed a two-fight winning streak since his return to welterweight at the beginning of this year, stopping Alex Oliveira with strikes, before landing a D’Arce choke win over Tim Means at UFC Austin back in June.