Kenny Florian says the PFL has ‘intriguing matchups’ for Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight division

Francis Ngannou is the hottest free agent in combat sports today. Kenny Florian, former UFC fighter and current PFL commentator, said the PFL’s heavyweight division could offer the Cameroonian star some very interesting matchups.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Kenny Florian explained that the signing would be monumental for the sport:

“I think signing Francis Ngannou would be massive – not only for the PFL, but for the sport/ It’s going to get fighters to scratch their heads and go, ‘Hmm, maybe I could go over there.’ I think it would allow the PFL to get a ton of respect and eventually get even more great fighters.”

Kenny Florian says the top PFL heavyweights could hang with Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight world champion. He never lost his title, instead, he stepped away from the organization due to contractual negotiations falling through. Boxing, PFL, Bellator, ONE Championship, GLORY Kickboxing, and others, have been rumored to be offering the number-one-ranked heavyweight lucrative contracts.

The PFL’s heavyweight division, according to Kenny Florian, would be able to give Francis Ngannou some issues. He continued:

“Him fighting whoever ends up being the champion for the PFL I think would be really intriguing. As far as the heavyweight division, we may not have the same depth as the UFC in the heavyweight division, but I think the top three or four guys in the PFL, I think they can hang with a lot of the top three or four guys in the UFC, no question about it. “I think a lot of our heavyweights, whether we’re talking about Ante Delija, Bruno Cappelozza – we have a ton of talent in the PFL in the heavyweight division, and I think there’s a lot of intriguing matchups and potential for them against Francis Ngannou.”