Kelvin Gastelum Received ‘Nice Payday’ For UFC 234 Cancellation

Kelvin Gastelum’s manager confirmed that the UFC took care of the title contender after his last scheduled fight was canceled. Robert Whittaker was originally slated to make his next title defense against Gastelum at the UFC 234 pay-per-view. However, he had to pull out of the fight at the last minute due to a hernia.

Gastelum made his return to the middleweight division back in 2016 where he surged up the rankings. Thus, he became a title contender with wins over the likes of Souza, Michael Bisping, Tim Kennedy, and Johny Hendricks. He has not fought inside of the Octagon since May 2018 when he beat Souza.

While doing a recent interview, Gastelum’s manager stated that he was taken care of by the Las Vegas-based promotion as he received “six figures” for his efforts.

“I just talked to Dana White and they are taking care of Kelvin, financially,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He’s very happy.”

One day prior to this interview, the title contender made it known that he’s not getting paid his full purse but is getting a nice chunk of change.

“We didn’t talk numbers, but I’m sure I’m not getting the full pay as if I fought,” he told ESPN (via MMA Mania). “Pretty sure I’m not getting the full pay, but I’m getting something. We didn’t talk numbers, but I’m getting something. And hopefully it’s enough to cover my expenses. Hell yeah, definitely (I should get full pay.) I made the trip 8000 miles to Australia. Was there two weeks. Did all the right things, showed up for work, showed up on weight ready to go to work.”