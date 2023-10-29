Video – Kayne West ringside for Tyson Fury – Francis Ngannou fight, countless other Celebrities in attendance

Kayne West arrives in what appears to be a retro Premier League strip ahead of Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou.

Last nights event headlined by Fury and Ngannou was odd, in fact the entire week was a rather bizarre one. The sheer amount of former fighters and celebrities at the event was staggering, attracting some of the most well known names in the world.

It’s unclear whether, or how many of the attendees had been paid to attend by Saudi Arabia, but it really was the who’s who. Cristiano Ronaldo, Eminem, some former top footballers and just about every notable former boxing and UFC world champions were present.

Musician Kayne West also made an appearance last night, sporting what appeared to be an old Premier League kit under another garment.

Kanye West in the building for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 👀 pic.twitter.com/KB8Hns5X05 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 28, 2023

Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou

Then 10 round contest was one of the most surprising boxing matches of recent memory, Ngannou did what just about everyone beside him and his team would do. At 37-years-old, having never had a boxing contest in his life, ‘The Predator’ dropped and won rounds against the reigning WBC champion heavyweight champion.

The MMA community know all too well about how MMA athletes get on when trying their hand at boxing, but what Ngannou did is simply incredible. While the scorecards gave the fight to Fury, many believe that Ngannou should have been announced the winner especially considering the knockdown.

However you may have scored it, Ngannou undoubtedly won the event and his star has never been bigger. Ngannou has also played spoiler to the potential clash between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair were set to clash in December, but it’s unclear what team Fury will do next and now the December date could potentially be too soon.

