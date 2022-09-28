Two-time lightweight tournament victor, Kayla Harrison is set to headline the final PFL (Professional Fighters League) card of this year on November 25. – matching with Larissa Pacheco for the third time in their respective careers, atop a stunning six title fight card at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card is set to be available through pay-per-view.

Harrison, who currently boasts an undefeated 15-0 professional record, will attempt to land the third lightweight tournament victory of her tenure with the PFL, most recently landing the 2021 instalment of the season, to go with a 2019 tournament win.

Twice featuring against Brazilian opponent, Pacheco, Kayla Harrison holds both a May 2019 unanimous decision win over the former, to go with a further judging win in December of that year.

Earning her slot in her third consecutive lightweight tournament season finale, Kayla Harrison, who has been linked with a future move to the UFC, defeated the trio of Marina Mokhnatkina, Kaitlin Young, and Martina Jindrova en route to this end-of-year finale clash with Pacheco.

Kayla Harrison will headline the promotion’s final event of 2022

Set to broadcast the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view, the PFL have stacked the massive Hulu Theatre card with five further championship finale events, with competitors battling for this year’s prize and a $1,000,000 check. The promotion confirmed the event on their official Twitter account this Wednesday afternoon.

In the night’s co-main event, Brendan Loughnane battles with Bubba Jenkins in the featherweight tournament finale. While Ante Delija meets Matheus Scheffel at heavyweight, Olivier Aubin-Mercier draws Stevie Ray at lightweight, Salidbou Sy takes on Dilano Taylor at welterweight. And Robert Wiklinson shares the SmartCage with Omari Akhmedov at light heavyweight.

Former UFC featherweight contender, Shane Burgos is also scheduled to make his PFL debut on the main card in his hometown, meeting former UFC bantamweight title challenger, Marlon Moraes – with the Nova Friburgo striker snapping his April retirement from active competition.