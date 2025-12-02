Kayla Harrison isn’t concerned by not getting main event slot at UFC 324

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison isn’t too bothered by not getting the main event slot for the promotion’s big UFC 324 card in January.

Next month, Kayla Harrison finally gets her wish when she defends her belt against the returning Amanda Nunes, also known as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. Kayla has been yearning to get this fight officially booked for a long time and now, it’s finally set to take place as Nunes attempts to prove once and for all that she is the best to ever do it, even after her retirement.

On the same card, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will compete against one another for the UFC interim lightweight championship – and that will be the main event of the evening. A lot of fans and pundits feel like Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes is more deserving of that position, but clearly, the UFC disagreed with that assessment.

Kayla Harrison, meanwhile, really isn’t too concerned by that, and she is instead focused on making history against Nunes.

"It's not about me, and it's not about Amanda. I think it's about the belt. That should mean something.



“I agree that these things matter,” Harrison said. “Does it matter to me? Not in the way that it matters to you.”

“For me, I have been patiently waiting for a date to confirm that this fight is gonna happen,” Harrison said. “The bout order is irrelevant to me. I’m just being honest. I make jokes all the time where I’m like, I would fight on the prelims just because it’s more conducive to the time I go to bed.”

Harrison is focused on what’s in front of her, and what’s in front of her is easily the toughest test of her mixed martial arts career to date. If she is able to get through Nunes, even after the lay-off that the GOAT has had, it would really put her in the Mount Rushmore conversation.