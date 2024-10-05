Kayla Harrison Shrugs Off Ketlen Vieira’s ‘Ugly Face’ Mockery Before UFC 307 Bout

UFC star Kayla Harrison has shrugged off an insult from rival Ketlen Vieira ahead of their collision at UFC 307.

Tomorrow night, Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira will collide in a blockbuster bantamweight fight. For many, the expectation is that the winner will receive a shot at the belt. In the co-main event of the evening, Raquel Pennington will defend the strap against Julianna Pena, in what are essentially two ‘semi-finals’ to set up a big showdown down the road.

For many, Kayla Harrison is the favorite heading into this one. With that being said, Vieira looks set to serve as a formidable opponent, and it doesn’t seem as if she’s showing any fear.

During an interaction at last night’s pre-fight press conference, things got pretty heated between the two as the countdown to fight night continues.

Ketlen Vieira did Kayla Harrison DIRTY 😭😭😭



“It’s gonna be really hard looking at your ugly face.”#UFC307 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Gfcczm8kGI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 3, 2024

Ketlen Vieira goes after Kayla Harrison

Vieira: “Listen, it’s gonna be hard for you. It’s gonna be really hard looking at your ugly face, for me it’s gonna be okay, when you look in the mirror.”

Harrison: “My mom thinks I’m pretty.”

Vieira: “Only your mom, probably.”

Harrison: “My kids think I’m pretty too!”

For Kayla Harrison, she’ll likely just see this as another day at the office. She’s been finding success in mixed martial arts as easily as she did during her time as an Olympic judoka. For Vieira, though, she could really make a statement here.

It isn’t going to be easy, and Kayla is the favorite for a reason – but it’s interesting to see Ketlen going after her like this. It may not change the outcome one way or the other, but it’s bound to bring out the fiery side of Harrison.

UFC 307 goes down in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night, with the main event seeing Alex Pereira defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Khalil Rountree Jr.