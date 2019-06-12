Karolina Kowalkiewicz Believes Best Years Are Behind Her After UFC 238 Loss

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz believes that her best years are behind her.

Kowalkiewicz comes off a lopsided defeat to Alexa Grasso at UFC 238 this past weekend (Sat. June 8, 2019). Following the defeat, the 33-year-old took to Instagram and posted a lengthy statement. Surprisingly, Kowalkiewicz admitted she believes her best days inside the Octagon are probably behind her. However, that doesn’t mean she’s hanging up her gloves just yet:

“Big congratulations for @alexa_grasso you did a great job thank you all for your support and warm words. Do not worry about me, it was better, but I’m fine. Bruises on the face will heal soon. I left my heart in this fight, but unfortunately I missed something … I’m not the same player anymore.

“Unfortunately, the painful truth is that the best years and the top of the form are behind me, there are a lot of young, talented ambitious players who have to give way … but do not worry, I will come back and give good fights maybe not at the very top “But I will give you many emotions, just give me some time … thank you again! #ufc #lovemyjob #kk”

Kowalkiewicz is currently on a three-fight losing streak. The first of those losses came against Jessica Andrade, in which she was knocked out cold by the Brazilian powerhouse at UFC 228 in September. She returned in March against Michelle Waterson, who out-classed Kowalkiewicz for a unanimous decision victory.

Now, after her loss to Grasso, a 25-year-old up-and-comer, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Kowalkiewicz.