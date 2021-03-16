Betting odds have been released for the now-official rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

It was announced by UFC president Dana White on Monday that the pair would headline the UFC 261 pay-per-view event taking place April 24 in a welterweight title fight.

Their first meeting, of course, was at UFC 251 in July last year in a fight that was booked on six days’ notice after original challenger Gilbert Burns had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The resulting contest was a drab five-rounder that saw Usman get a comfortable unanimous decision.

Masvidal has since claimed things would be different in a rematch especially with a full camp. However, oddsmakers don’t seem to agree as Usman is a huge betting favorite going into the sequel.

“Here are the odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2:

Kamaru Usman -350 (2/7)

Jorge Masvidal +285 (57/20)

(odds via @betonline_ag) #UFC261″

That means you would have to bet $350 to make a $100 profit on an Usman win while a $100 stake on a Masvidal win would earn you a profit of $285.

Nothing that surprising here as Usman just appears to be a bad matchup for “Gamebred” who hasn’t competed since their first fight. Usman, meanwhile, impressed many observers with his performance against Burns at UFC 258 where he came out on top with a third-round TKO victory.

Not that Masvidal expects the champion to stand with him as well.

“Over/under usman goes for my crotch within 2 min ? #andnew”

What do you make of these odds? Do you think Masvidal can pull off the upset?