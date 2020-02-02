Kamaru Usman Reveals Interesting Career Choice For After MMA Career Is Over

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman already has an idea of what he wants to do after he’s done with mixed martial arts.

Usman currently reigns as the UFC welterweight champion and is coming off a successful first title defense against Colby Covington back at UFC 245 in December.

When it comes to the sport, Usman has many goals he still wants to achieve, one of them being to cement himself as the best welterweight of all time. Financially, he is looking to secure his family’s future and has a magic number in mind that he’s aiming to reach:

“I’m shooting for $250 million,” Usman said in a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I’ll do other jobs and stuff, but I think $250 million is generational wealth. That’s something my kids’ kids will be able to live off.”

While $250 million might be too ambitious, Usman could still hope to reach that figure even after fighting. That’s because he plans on working even after calling it a day from the sport.

His planned profession? Surprisingly, being a marriage counselor:

“I want to be a marriage counselor,” Usman said. “I think I’ve always been very good at being able to step back from situations of what’s going on and give advice. I do this with my friends.”

“(I want to be) just a counselor of some sort. When I leave this world, I want to leave it in a better situation than what it came in.”

What do you think of Usman’s career choice after fighting?