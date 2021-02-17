In what won’t come as a surprise, Kamaru Usman has opened as a sizeable betting favorite over Jorge Masvidal.

Usman is coming off an impressive third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns in the UFC 258 headliner this past weekend.

Many observers praised Usman for his striking performance which not only gave him his third title defense, but also broke Georges St-Pierre’s record (12) of most consecutive wins at welterweight.

Following the fight, Usman called for a rematch with Masvidal with the latter naturally being receptive to the idea. However, oddsmakers don’t see Masvidal having much of a chance even with a potential full camp.

BetOnline.ag have opened Usman as the -300 favorite while Masvidal is a +250 underdog. That means you would have to bet $300 to make a $100 profit on Usman while a $100 bet on Masvidal would earn you $250.

For a comparison, Usman opened as a -260 favorite while Masvidal was a +200 underdog when their UFC 251 fight was booked last July.

It definitely seems like the confidence is in Usman and even more so after his performance against Burns. That said, there is certainly great value for those who believe “Gamebred” is capable of pulling off the upset.

As for a rematch, nothing is official yet. However, it definitely looks like the UFC is going in that direction with a potential TUF gig for both fighters possibly in the works as well.

What do you make of these odds?