Former undisputed welterweight champion and one-time UFC pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman has followed in the recent footsteps of former two-time opponent, Jorge Masvidal – making a catwalk appearance during a recent trip to Milan, Italy – sporting wear for designer brand, Moncler.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 286 back in March, suffering a close, majority decision defeat to three-time opponent, Leon Edwards in the pair’s championship trilogy clash in London, England.

The defeat came as the Auchi native’s second consecutively against Edwards, after dropping a fifth round high-kick KO loss to Edwards in his first Octagon blemish back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kamaru Usman models for Moncler during recent visit to Italy

And yet to book his Octagon comeback amid a continued layoff, ONX Labs trainee, Kamaru Usman has been pictured modelling clothes for designer brand, Moncler, during a recent trip to Milan, Italy.

And reflecting on his majority decision defeat against Birmingham native, Edwards back in March in the UK, Usman admitted that he likely rushed his way back into the Octagon in an attempt to regain his undisputed welterweight championship crown.

Over the course of his illustrious mixed martial arts career, Usman, who landed the welterweight crown with a 2019 with a unanimous decision win over Tyron Woodley, would go on to successfully defend the title in a pair of victories over challenges, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal – in between a knockout win over former training partner Gilbert Burns.

In his time away from the Octagon, Usman has been the subject of a call-out from fellow veteran two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson, who has since been booked to fight the undefeated Uzbekistan finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296 in December.

