Kamaru Usman is the number one ranked pound for pound fighter in the UFC as well as the 2021 Fighter of the Year.

The welterweight champion has always been vocal about his injury struggles leading up to his grudge rematch with Colby Covington.

Usman faced one of his hardest adversaries not being able to use the left hand till the day of the fight.

It was later found out that the “Nigerian Nightmare” broke his hand three weeks before his points decision victory over Covington at UFC 268.

Usman later explained that he broke his hand on training partner Justin Gaethje’s head.

Fast forward three months, Usman is now getting his hand repaired, UFC president Dana White shared the graphic images with his followers.

Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP pic.twitter.com/fQoAMKGR0M — danawhite (@danawhite) February 8, 2022

He captioned the post: “Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today.

“This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP.”

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that the champion should be ready to return at UFC 276.

While speaking on the “Full Send Podcast” the 34-year-old said.

“I broke it before the fight. Most people didn’t know that. I broke it three weeks before, and I didn’t throw it until the day of the fight itself. I didn’t throw it until backstage when you’re warming up before the fight. I didn’t throw my hands for three weeks, my right hand.”

Who could Kamaru Usman be facing when he returns?

The favourite to get the first fight against the UFC welterweight champion is Leon Edwards.

Edwards is number three ranked in the Welterweight division and is unbeaten in ten fights, but the English fighter has already been defeated by Usman.

There are always rumors of the “Nigerian Nightmare” moving up a weight division to fight Israel Adesanya. However, Usman has always said that he wouldn’t want to fight fellow countrymen so he has teased moving up to light-heavyweight.

What do you think is next for Kamaru Usman?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.