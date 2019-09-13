Kamaru Usman Fires Back At Critics For Not Fighting Yet

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman has sounded off on his critics for not defending the welterweight title yet. He won the belt at UFC 235 in March when he dominated Tyron Woodley for five rounds.

Since then, however, Usman has been dealing with injuries, and failed negotiations with Colby Covington kept him from fighting at UFC 244. Now, the welterweight champion took to Twitter to fire back at his critics for not fighting.

Y’all must’ve forgot who took out the greatest WW of all time. Y’all keep crying about me defending? Well find the right guy and right 💰💰💰 and I’ll repeat the ass whoppin!! #aficanpower #maga #superneccessary #boomroasted #leonscott pic.twitter.com/CUElOJ5fhm — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 12, 2019

The Tweet is rather interesting as he called out most of the top welterweights, with “#MAGA” being Colby Covington and “#supernecessary” being Jorge Masvidal. While “#boomroasted” is Ben Askren and “LeonScott” is Leon Edwards. He also called Woodley the greatest welterweight of all-time, which many fans replied to the post not agreeing, saying Georges St-Pierre is.

Before the win over Woodley, Usman beat Rafael dos Anjos back in November. The welterweight champion is currently on a 14-fight winning streak, including being 10-0 inside the Octagon. The 32-year-old has wanted to fight but no deal has been struck.

However, Covington seems to think it is Usman not agreeing to a fight.

“I know how the events went down and when I come out, I bring truth and facts,” Covington said to MMA Fighting. “I don’t care what any MMA journalist says, every time I talk, I always come out with the truth and facts. Truth is a force of nature just like the President says.

“What happened was I verbally agreed to fight Usman in New York, they didn’t tell me any numbers. They just told me this is the fight to make. This is the fight we’re going to make, are you guys on board? I said absolutely but they couldn’t get Usman to agree.

“Then they start talking numbers and they’re giving me basic challenger numbers but they need to realize they’re not going to get the ‘A’ side done before they get the ‘B’ side done. I’m the ‘A’ side so let’s get these numbers right but the whole time, Usman hadn’t even accepted the fight. He’s turning it down. He didn’t want to fight anybody.”

What do you make of Kamaru Usman firing back at his critics for not fighting?