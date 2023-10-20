Kamaru Usman Plans Wrestling attack on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294: ‘The knees are fine, they’ll be put to use’

Kamaru Usman reacts to rumours of a potential knee injury suffered while doing his open workout with Justin Gaethje.

Social media was in a frenzy when keen onlookers claimed that Usman said that ‘something popped’ during a grappling exchange at the media workout. ‘The Nightmare’ is set to take on Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night at UFC 294, but at middleweight with the winner in line for a shot at Sean Strickland’s 185lb title.

Usman’s knee issues are long standing and well documented – something which he was rumoured to be having problems with in the trilogy match with Leon Edwards.

Kamaru Usman’s open workout where he was rumoured to have injured his knee

Kamaru Usman reacts to knee injury rumours

Taking to his YouTube channel, Usman strongly denied the rumours and labelled the story initially put out by Bloody Elbow as simply clickbait.

Whoever started it, whoever said they heard a result, how could you have possibly heard what I said when it’s me and Justin on a stage in front of thousands of people in a mall,” Usman said. “Were you next to us when you heard what I was saying? How stupid. Just dumb, and if my knee was hurt, why would I get up and [go on] hitting mitts? (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Oh my God, people believe anything you put on this internet. Anything. Any f****** thing. Whoever that was, stop it. Stop the clickbait, did not say that. Clearly I’m fine. Dummies.”

Usman also promised to put his knees to use against Chimaev – “I’m fine,” Usman said. “That’s how rumors start — somebody posts something, everyone starts jumping on it, and then all of the doctors start jumping on it. The knees are fine, and they’ll be put to use this Saturday.”

Usman took the fight against Chimaev on just over 10 days notice, making up for a last minute Paulo Costa withdrawal.

Do you think that Kamaru Usman’s knees will cause him issues?