Kamaru Usman receives career advice from UFC legend Georges St-Pierre

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has received some career advice from welterweight GOAT Georges St-Pierre.

At this point in his career, Kamaru Usman has made it clear that he wants one more crack at the UFC welterweight championship. It’s the belt that he held for a good few years, and it’s in the division that he dominated for most of his time in the promotion. Now, though, it’s up to the UFC to decide whether or not he will get the next crack at Islam Makhachev.

Kamaru Usman is coming off the back of a big win over Joaquin Buckley, but at the same time, the likes of Ian Machado Garry, Ilia Topuria and Michael Morales all believe they are deserving of a crack at the champ.

In a recent stream, Georges St-Pierre gave his thoughts on how Kamaru Usman should manage this part of his career.

Georges St-Pierre’s advice for Kamaru Usman

“Kamaru, I think, is in his late 30s and I said, man, I’ve been there. I said, ‘Are you going to compete again?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to go for one more stretch,'” St-Pierre said in a live stream with Adin Ross. “I’m like, if you want one of my advice, Kamaru, because I like the guy, I said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do. Get it out of your system. But get out on top.’

“That would be the cherry on top and not only it’s better for your health, also for business perspective when you’re an athlete, a fighter and you get out on top, when you get out as champion, yeah of course you have the impression that you left money on the table.

“‘Oh, I should have. I could have done another one, another one’ – and that’s our ego talking. The same thing happened to me. But what happened is, you have a lot of opportunities that present itself to you because your stock is worth a lot of money. So health-wise it’s better, but also business-wise.

“Yeah, maybe the money will stretch over a few more years, but imagine if you push it to the limit where you end up losing one, two, three fights straight. Now your legacy and that money you will have received from fighting, that block of money, maybe you won’t have it stretch in a long period of time. Those opportunities would not be there if I retired maybe on a three-fight losing streak.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie