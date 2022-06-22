UFC president, Dana White has claimed that reigning welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman has now surpassed former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre at the greatest welterweight fighter of all time, insisting that his claim is completely “undeniable”.

Usman, undefeated in his 15-fight UFC tenure, is slated to headline UFC 278 in August against incoming title challenger and former foe, Leon Edwards – in search of his sixth successive successful title knockback since his 2019 reign began.

Last time out, Usman managed to defeat former interim titleholder and arch-rival, two-time opponent, Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 last November at Madison Square Garden.

Kamaru Usman has recently flirted with a light heavyweight division leap

Speaking on the résumé and legacy of Usman ahead of the Auchi native’s return at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah – White claimed that it was now “undeniable” that the former was the welterweight outlier in the sport – past and present.

“Leon Edwards is the number one guy in the world to take on (Kamaru) Usman,” Dana White told The Mac Life during an interview promoting UFC 278. “He’s a super talented guy, that whole division is stacked with incredible talent. That’s why it’s undeniable that Usman is the greatest welterweight ever.”

“He’s (Kamaru Usman) lapping guys that are incredible fighters, this isn’t like some lacklustre division where you got Usman and everybody else, just straight killers in this division,” Dana White continued. “We’ll find out that night what Edwards brings in here.”

White then compared the dominant reign of Usman to that of flyweight pacesetter, Valentina Shevchenko – who narrowly landed his seventh straight title defense two weeks ago at UFC 275 against Taila Santos.

“It’s easier to get there than it is to stay on top,” Dana White said. “That’s why it’s so impressive when you have people like Valentina Shevchenko and Kamaru Usman that go on these runs.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

During his roughshod run as welterweight kingpin, Usman, who clinched the title from Tyron Woodley back in March 2019 – has handed comprehensive decision and knockout losses to both Jorge Masvidal and the aforenoted, Covington – on separate occasions, as well as outlasting Gilbert Burns with a third round stoppage triumph.