In the main event of Oktagon 37, we saw action from the first bell right up until the last, with Kaik Brito claiming the title!

The build-up to this fight has been nothing short of extraordinary. David Kozma and Kaik Brito both dedicated everything to this bout but it was Kaik Brito who came out on top winning via TKO.

From the first bell, the most obvious part was just how emphatic this crowd and atmosphere were. However, Brito soon silenced the home crowd after knocking down Kozma in the very first minute.

Heading into the second Brito was riding the wave and only picked it up with 3 knockdowns in 1 round scoring a 10-8. But Kozma’s heart and grit kept him in it for another round.

It was the third round that saw Brito change his life by stopping the most dominant champion in promotional history via TKO. The Brazilian started slow, however, after the first knockdown in the 3rd. he smelt blood and went straight for Kozma to get the victory.

With this win, it gives even more excitement to the 1 million Euro Welterweight tournament!

Check out the result from Kaik Brito’s claim to the Oktagon title below:

🏆 The main event is up next…



The longest reigning champion in OKTAGON MMA, David Kozma 🇨🇿, looks to defend his welterweight title for the sixth time against his most dangerous challenger yet, Kaik Brito 🇧🇷.



And still? Or and new?



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NamfNp pic.twitter.com/3UKCZUJiyI — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) December 3, 2022

OKTAGON 37 will go down as one of the best events in the promotion’s history 🤯



Two new champions crowned, ushering in different eras in both divisions.



WHAT. A. NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/vLxizmsGb4 — OKTAGON MMA (@OktagonOfficial) December 3, 2022

Adam Pałasz (8-1) 🇵🇱 just landed a thunderous punch to finish Tadej Dajčman after a slugfest in round one.



Could he be the man to face Hatef Moeil for the vacant OKTAGON MMA heavyweight title next year?



📺 https://t.co/VJ4QndMeEp pic.twitter.com/YXS7kY4pMz — Scott Lagdon (@scott_lagdon) December 3, 2022