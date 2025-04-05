Kai Stewart Dominates Tommy Strydom to Retain Featherweight Crown – BKFC 72 Highlights

Kai Stewart delivered a dominant performance to retain his featherweight world championship in the BKFC 72 headliner on Friday.

Things got off to a fast start in the first with Stewart scoring a knockdown past the one-minute mark. Strydom answered the count and ultimately made it out of the round, but it was Stewart’s immense pressure and clear speed advantage that was the story of the stanza.

Strydom hit the mat in the second and third rounds, but both were ruled slips by referee Dan Miragliotta, which infuriated Stewart. Still, ‘Hefty Bag’ was in complete control and likely up 3-0 on the scorecards going into the championship rounds.

With only seconds left in the fourth, Stewart finally got his second knockdown of the fight, tagging Strydom with a left hand followed by a right hook that put the South African on the mat. Strydom once again answered the count and made it to his stool.

The fifth round was more of the same, with Stewart dominating the action en route to a clean sweep on the scorecards.

Official Result: Kai Stewart def. Tommy Strydom via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

With the win, Stewart notched his fourth successful defense of the featherweight title and kept his undefeated record under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner intact.

Check out highlights from Kai Stewart vs. Tommy Strydom at BKFC 72: