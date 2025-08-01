Kyle Driscoll Scores Controversial Split Decision Win Over Husein Kadimagomaev – PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

Kyle Driscoll walked away with a sketchy split decision win over Husein Kadimagomaev at PFL World Tournament 8 on Saturday night.

Driscoll and Kadimagomaev delivered an entertaining back-and-forth scrap, with both fighters flexing their ground game. During the opening round, Kadimagomaev was warned by the referee for elbowing the top of Driscoll’s head. Later in the fight, he would receive a hard warning as he continued to deliver illegal blows during a grappling exchange.

Fortunately, Kadimagomaev ceased to deliver elbows to the top of the head from that point, avoiding a potential point deduction.

While Driscoll initiated much of the grappling exchanges throughout the three-round affair, it was Kadimagomaev who ended the fight on top, raining down elbows from Driscoll’s half guard, earning him little fanfare from the pro-American crowd.

Official Result: Kyle Driscoll def. Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

