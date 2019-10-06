Yorgan De Castro Knocks Out Justin Tafa – UFC 243 Results

Spread the word!













Opening up the UFC 243 main card is a heavyweight bout between undefeated UFC debutants Justin Tafa and Yorgan De Castro.

Round 1: The two heavyweights exchange strikes before getting into a clinch position with De Castro against the fence. They eventually separate before Tafa attempts a hook but is caught by De Castro first who knocks him out cold with a walk-off knockout to end the fight.

Official Result: Yorgan De Castro defeats Justin Tafa via first-round knockout (2:10) If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!