Justin Gaethje is clearly not a fan of Colby Covington.

The pair were recently pictured together during a meeting with President Donald Trump along with Dana White, Henry Cejudo and Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

There is certainly no love lost between Covington and Abdelaziz with the pair having gone back-and-forth on social media as well as having a physical altercation. Despite that, it appears they put their differences aside during their meeting with Trump.

And while Gaethje was impressed with how Covington conducted himself during the day, all his praise went out the window after some interviews from Covington later on.

“It was crazy man, the day after (meeting the President), I was singing his praises because of how professional he was and how he held himself,” Gaethje said during UFC 254 virtual media day (via Middle Easy). “But then he went on to do a bunch of interviews. I probably despise that man more than anybody on planet Earth, other than child pedophiles and murderers and things like that.

“He is a coward. He is a fake person. He stands there and acts like this soft hearted dude, and then he gets behind a camera and is a total coward and a fake person. I never met someone as fake as Colby Covington. As a man, I would love to slap him across the face.”

Covington will undoubtedly have a response for Gaethje once he learns of these comments but one thing is for sure — it will be yet another addition to the list of UFC fighters who have a problem with “Chaos.”

Interestingly, Gaethje also now trains alongside UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who happens to be Covington’s bitter rival.

What do you make of Gaethje’s comments?