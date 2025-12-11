Justin Gaethje Talks Potential Options If Ilia Topuria Moves Up to Welterweight

Justin Gaethje has given his thoughts on the most probable matchups and positives for him if Ilia Topuria moves up to welterweight.

Gaethje will take on Paddy Pimblett next at UFC 324 with the interim 155-pound championship up for grabs. The winner of this fight will fight Topuria when the latter returns from his hiatus.

Justin Gaethje recently discussed the positives if Topuria moves up to the 170-pound division for a third belt. The Highlight’ says he will be the UFC’s 155-pound champion if ‘El Matador’ vacates, after which he will look to run it back with Charles Oliveira and also take on Max Holloway in a rematch for the BMF strap. He told Submission Radio:

“If Ilia went up, I’d just be the champion. I think what that leaves open is the chance for me to get a rematch against Holloway or Oliveira, get my belt, and the BMF belt.

Oliveira and Holloway are also scheduled to run it back at UFC 326, with the latter’s BMF title on the line.

Charles Oliveira has similar sentiments to Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira, in a recent interview, said that if he gets a statement win against Max Holloway in their rematch, then he thinks he should get yet another shot at the undisputed lightweight gold. He told AG Fight:

“If it’s a great fight and I win, I think I’ll burst the bubble, and I’ll be next in line for the title again.”

The former UFC lightweight champion fought for the vacant strap earlier this year at UFC 317 vs. Ilia Topuria and was knocked out cold in Round 1. But ‘do Bronxs’ bounced back in October, when he secured a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot.

The Brazilian holds the number 2 spot in the lightweight chart, just behind Arman Tsarukyan, and a win against Holloway could put him next in line for a title shot later next year, after Topuria and the UFC 324 headliner’s winner unify the titles.

Fans will also hope to see what the promotion has planned for Tsarukyan and if he will get a title shot next year. On the other hand, a win for Holloway at UFC 326 could earn him a rematch with champion Ilia Topuria. Holloway had previously voiced his desire to run it back with Topuria at 155-pounds.