Justin Gaethje Issues Statement After UFC 249 Is Postponed

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje has released a statement reacting to the news UFC 249 has been postponed.

Gaethje stepped in on late notice to face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title on April 18. Khabib Nurmagomedov had previously withdrawn from a fight against Ferguson due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel issues.

UFC President Dana White announced yesterday the highly anticipated event would no longer take place. The bosses at Disney and ESPN had asked him stand down after the governor of California Gavin Newsom requested the event not go ahead in his state.

‘The Highlight” took to social media earlier today to react to his late notice fight falling through, in a statement he said.

“I really felt a surge of energy and support as this fight was building up from so many people across the world, it was very humbling,” Gaethje said on Instagram. “I am thankful to represent Safford, (Ariz.,) and my great friends and family.

“I’m going to be working hard to be ready next time the opportunity arises. Let’s get through this fight we are all facing right now by having a positive impact on our immediate surroundings (family, neighbor, community) Thank you!! The boss Dana White is someone I am proud to do business with.”

Would you still like to see Justin Gaethje face Tony Ferguson next?