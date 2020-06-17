Justin Gaethje Shows Gruesome Cut From Head Butt In Training (Photo)

Spread the word!













Gaethje Suffers War Wound In Wrestling

Justin Gaethje has already suffered a wound in his preparation for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje is expected to face Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification fight later this year. If “The Highlight” has any chance of coming away with the victory, he will need to utilize and hone his already-impressive wrestling skills.

And while doing just that, Gaethje was victim to a gash right underneath his chin after he suffered an accidental head butt in wrestling practice.

You can see it below but be warned — it’s graphic:

“Going to need a few stitches today. Caught an accidental head butt during wrestling today,” Gaethje posted in an Instagram story.

That said, it doesn’t look to be a serious injury that could prevent the fight from taking place.

After all, the reported plan is for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje to take place at UFC 253 in September in what is likely to be in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island. There is no official confirmation yet but it certainly seems like it’s going forward.

Gaethje became the interim lightweight champion when he defeated Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO at UFC 249 last month. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since September last year when he defended his title against Dustin Poirier.

What do you think of Gaethje’s cut?