Justin Gaethje provides update on possible UFC lightweight title shot

UFC star Justin Gaethje has provided an update on him possibly receiving a shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

As we know, Justin Gaethje is easily one of the most entertaining fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has put on some incredible bouts over the years and while he’s never been undisputed champ, he’s still one of the best out there at 155 pounds. With that being said, he’s currently making a really strong push for another shot at the crown – even though he seems to be at a bit of a stalemate with Dana White and the promotion.

Either way, we all know what Justin Gaethje brings to the table, and we can’t imagine he’s going to stop until he gets that opportunity. ‘The Highlight’ is capable of putting on a great show with just about anyone, as he showed in his win over Rafael Fiziev.

In a recent Q&A, Justin Gaethje provided an update on his plans for the immediate future.

Justin Gaethje’s big plans

“It’s me or Arman (Tsarukyan), I believe someone has to fight (Topuria) this year and I think I’m in a better spot than Arman so someone’s gotta fight him.

“I hope it’s at Madison Square Garden, New York City, I get to fight him and then I get to defend it on the White House lawn.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Gaethje is one of the most accomplished non-champions in UFC history and regardless of who he faces next, you just know that he’s going to put on a show.

The idea of him battling Ilia Topuria is certainly interesting, even if a lot of people would probably back the reigning champion to leave with the belt. Hopefully, it’s something the UFC – at the very least – entertains in the next few months.