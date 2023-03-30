UFC lightweight, Justin Gaethje believes he could ‘knock out’ reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

Gaethje battled through a dangerous Rafael Fiziev to earn a a hard fought decision win, fending off one of lightweights new rising stars. Gaethje really began to find his timing in the final round, working an improved jab, cutting and stunning Fiziev throughout.

The win puts Gaethje in a fantastic position to mount a serious title bid ad believes he capabilities to stop the current champion, Makhachev.

“I think [Islam is] a hard fight for anybody. Just create damage. I’d have to fight the perfect fight“, Gaethje said to TMZ.

“I think I can knock him out. I think I can knock anybody out with the power that I possess.”

While talented, Gaethje believes that Makhachev is not quite on the same level as his close friend

“I think the biggest difference [to Khabib Nurmagomedov] is Islam has been finished. He’s lost a fight. He’s been finished. So that aura of invincibility is there, but it’s not based on 100% facts like Khabib has, I think that’s the biggest factor, the biggest difference.”

Justin Gaethje talks retirement

If everything goes right Gatehje could only be a few fights from achieving his dream of winning a UFC title. However, the 34-year-old is not getting any younger and understands that his next title run, will probably be his last.

“34, I think we are at our peak, mentally, physically”, said Gaethje. “Between 34 and 36, so I can’t see myself being done in the next two years. I’d say two to four years is def a timeline that makes sense. I’m not trying to fight when I’m 40, and after 36, I don’t see myself getting better.”

