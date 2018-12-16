Justin Gaethje Calls Out ‘Little Raging B*tch’ Al Iaquinta

Justin Gaethje calls out Al Iaquinta after his latest win inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner. There is some history between these two fighters.

Iaquinta and Gaethje were supposed to fight each other at the UFC Lincoln event on August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. That fight never happened as it was scrapped once Al declined to take it despite the Las Vegas-based promotion announcing it.

The UFC ended up getting James Vick to fight the former WSOF Champion at the show. Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over Vick in the main event. At the time, he claimed it was due to him being unhappy with his UFC contract.

Iaquinta beat Kevin Lee by unanimous decision in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX.

The Callout

After this fight had concluded, Gatheje took to his official Twitter account where he called out Iaquinta. With Al being on better terms with the UFC, the ex-WSOF champ is looking to make this fight happen now.

He wrote, “Yeah I want that little raging bitch.”