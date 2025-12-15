Justin Gaethje Breaks Silence on Interim Title Controversy: Arman Tsarukyan’s Frustration Is Reasonable

The UFC’s interim lightweight title picture at UFC 324 has stirred up quite a bit of drama, with Arman Tsarukyan left on the sidelines while Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett compete for gold on January 24. In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Gaethje addressed the backlash head-on, showing understanding for Tsarukyan’s supporters while explaining exactly why the Armenian fighter’s offer to join his training camp makes no strategic sense.

Inside Justin Gaethje’s Take on the Arman Tsarukyan Title Shot Drama

Gaethje has felt the heat from fans who believe Tsarukyan deserved the title shot instead of Pimblett. The 37-year-old lightweight acknowledged the criticism came his way just as much as it did Pimblett’s, but he’s quick to point out that this is simply how the fight game works. “I saw all the criticism. People wanted me vs. Arman Tsarukyan and they say Paddy doesn’t deserve this opportunity. I felt just as much hate for me as I did for him. My fans are happy, the people who support me are happy, but obviously Arman’s fans feel slighted and I understand that.”

The timing explanation Gaethje offers is particularly enlightening. He pointed to his own career history to illustrate how unpredictable the sport can be. I beat Dustin Poirier and he ended up fighting for a belt after that. If you sign up for this game you have to understand there are so many variables you don’t control. Ultimately you just have to be ready for each one of these nights when they show up.”

The real conversation centerpiece came when Gaethje addressed Tsarukyan‘s public offer to help him prepare for Pimblett. Earlier, Tsarukyan had stated he’d “fly to Justin and help him” if needed, claiming it was a genuine offer to ensure proper preparation. Gaethje saw right through it.

“I saw Arman offering to help me train for Paddy. From my perspective that was more of him trying to go against Paddy than help me. I’m not going to start making drastic changes in my training camps. I trust the team I have. I’ll bring in training partners, but I’m not going to bring in guys I might have to fight in the future. He’d be a great training partner, but ultimately I might have to fight him one day. I’m not going to bring a potential opponent into my camp. That wouldn’t be smart.”​

What makes Gaethje’s response measured is his acknowledgment that Tsarukyan is indeed a problem. Earlier in the interview, he’d noted that it “sucks to be” Tsarukyan and that the fighter is “a problem, no doubt about it.” Gaethje respects Tsarukyan’s abilities while maintaining firm boundaries about who gets access to his preparation.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia is seen on stage during the UFC 311 press conference at Intuit Dome on January 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tsarukyan withdrew from a scheduled title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 with a back injury just days before the bout. UFC president Dana White made it clear that Tsarukyan would need to earn his way back into title contention rather than simply slide back in.

When Topuria subsequently took time away from competition, the UFC opted to create an interim title bout instead of waiting for Tsarukyan or booking him in a high-stakes bout to reinforce his credentials. It’s a frustrating position for the fighter. Especially given that he was a backup for UFC 317 and just dominantly finished Dan Hooker.

He’s not celebrating anyone’s misfortune or dismissing Tsarukyan’s legitimate grievances. He’s simply stating that this is the game, that timing matters more than most people want to admit.