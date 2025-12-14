Paddy Pimblett Unloads on Arman Tsarukyan After Title Fight Pullout

Paddy Pimblett has once more fired shots at the number one UFC lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan and Pimblett have been at odds for some time. Recently, the tension was heightened after the UFC announced an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Pimblett in Ilia Topuria’s absence.

Tsarukyan, who has been the number one lightweight contender for more than a year, missed his title opportunity at UFC 311 because of back injury. After the withdrawal, ‘Ahalkalakets’ made weight and was the official backup for UFC 317. Recently, he fought Dan Hooker and won by Round 2 submission. However, Dana White has said that the Armenian fighter will still have to do a lot more for another title shot.

Pimblett has mocked Tsarukyan a few times, after the promotion did not give the latter another title shot as he desired. Recently, ‘The Baddy’ in an interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi added more fuel to the fire. He went scorched earth on Tsarukyan:

“Arman is an idiot… He just talks a big game, and he’s sh*t. He dug his own grave and pulled out of a title fight… He thinks that because his dad’s a millionaire, he can pay his way into things like this. It doesn’t work like that with the UFC. Sit down, shut up, and do what you’re told.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments about Arman Tsarukyan below:

paddy pimblett says arman tsarukyan dug his own grave by pulling out of the title fight 👀😲



"Arman is an idiot. He just talks a big game and he's shit. He dug his own grave and pulled out of a title fight. He thinks that because his dad's a millionaire, he can pay his way into…

Arman Tsarukyan admits he missed weight

In a viral video, Arman Tsarukyan is seen discussing his nutritionist. In the short clip, he acknowledges that he missed weight the last time. ‘Ahalkalakets’ doesn’t say precisely for which bout, though:

“Our nutritionist is bull**it…. This time, he worked 100%. We didn’t miss weight like last time.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

😅 Arman admits he missed weight last time. While joking about his nutritionist [CapoNutrition], Arman said, "This time he worked 100%. We didn't miss weight like last time."



(Via: caponutrition) pic.twitter.com/4Sb7kYPqEN — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 12, 2025

Fans, however, can assume that he is referring to UFC 311, as many had earlier predicted that Arman Tsarukyan quit, even before he hit the scales, because he could not make weight.