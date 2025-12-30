Justin Gaethje Admits It: Fighting Ilia Topuria Terrifies Him (And He’s Excited About It)

The lightweight title picture took a dramatic turn in late June when Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in the opening moments of their UFC 317 main event. Now with the interim lightweight championship approaching on January 24, 2026, the focus shifts to who will ultimately challenge the Georgian-Spanish sensation. Justin Gaethje, the former interim lightweight champion and BMF titleholder, has been vocal about his willingness to step into that role. But admits some areas in that match where he needs to be cautious.

“I Love How Scared I’ll Be” Justin Gaethje’s Respect for Ilia Topuria’s Lethal Combinations

In an interview with ESPNDeportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Justin Gaethje explained:

“It comes down to not making mistakes against a guy like that. Not eating his right hand, not walking into his right hand. His two-three is one of the best combinations I’ve seen in this sport. It’s a beautiful challenge, and I love how scared I’ll be.”

“I love how scared I’ll be” – Justin Gaethje on imagining a fight with Ilia Topuria 😅



When discussing what a potential matchup with Topuria would entail, Gaethje zeroed in on the specific mechanics that define his opponent’s striking arsenal. The two-three combination, essentially a left hook followed by a powerful right hand, sits at the core of Topuria’s offensive output. Gaethje understands this better than most. He’s competed at the highest level long enough to recognize when a fighter has refined their craft to the point where even minor mistakes prove fatal.

Gaethje called Topuria “a f*cking beast” with confidence that borders on prophecy. In the same breath, he expressed genuine excitement about the competitive challenge itself. Gaethje has been knocked out before, most recently by Max Holloway at UFC 300, yet he continues to seek the toughest tests available.

Topuria moved through the featherweight division with the precision of a surgeon, dispatching Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in consecutive fights. Both losses forced these elite-level strikers to confront a fighter whose positioning made traditional exchanges nearly impossible. Volkanovski, one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever, found himself unable to establish his typical rhythm. Holloway, the volume striker with one of combat sports’ finest lead hands, discovered that Topuria’s defensive footwork and level changes rendered his usual approach ineffective.

The interim championship bout between Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 serves as the gatekeeper to a potential Topuria showdown. Topuria has temporarily stepped back from competition due to personal matters, creating this interim title opportunity. Gaethje’s veteran presence and championship pedigree position him favorably in that bout, though Pimblett’s unorthodox style and striking volume present their own challenges. The winner faces the daunting task of handling Topuria’s technical excellence when the champion returns.