Justin Gaethje reveals he’s been training with no power for last few days

UFC 324 headliner Justin Gaethje has been training without power for the last few days as he prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career.

For the longest time now, Justin Gaethje has been going out there and putting on some of the most exciting fights in mixed martial arts history. Despite his background as a wrestler, he has really spent a lot of time working on his striking, and it shows. While his power may not be what it used to be in the eyes of some, he can slug it out with the very best of them – as he continues to prove time and time again.

Now, Justin Gaethje faces an interesting challenge in the form of submission-heavy Paddy Pimblett. There’s no denying that ‘The Baddy’ is a really popular character in the sport, and we imagine that he will have plenty of fans in attendance when the UFC 324 main event begins. Still, this is Gaethje we’re talking about here, and he isn’t going to stand across the cage from anyone and find them to be intimidating.

Justin Gaethje has spent many years training under the learning tree of the great Trevor Wittman. In a recent video, Wittman reveals that there have been a few problems in camp in the last couple of days.

Crazy couple days here at ONX last week with no power for 3 days. No matter the obstacles there is always a way. 5 weeks of work left. Episode 2 out on my YouTube channel. Link in my bio. #ufc324 pic.twitter.com/sf0rjpuIFC — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 22, 2025

In the video he linked to, coach Trevor Wittman confirmed the issues they’ve been having, but noted that they have pushed forward anyway – which is what we have come to expect from ‘The Highlight’.

Now, all roads lead to UFC 324, and it really is anyone’s guess as to how that one is going to play out. Pimblett is coming to prove a point and set up a monster showdown with Ilia Topuria, whereas Gaethje wants to show that he still has some gas left in the tank.