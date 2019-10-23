Junior dos Santos Shares Graphic Images Of Infected Leg (Photos)

Spread the word!













Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos shared graphic images of the infected leg that kept him out of UFC Moscow.

Dos Santos was set to collide with Alexander Volkov in the UFC’s return to Russia on November 9. However, he had to pull out recently following a skin infection on his left leg that saw him hospitalized for over a week.

“I thought I would heal in the right time, and I would be able to go to the fight, but they said ‘no, you’re crazy,’” Dos Santos told Kevin Iole (via MMA Mania). “Because even if you go, even if you get better, you’re going to Russia, to like another far away … if anything happens, you have nobody there to take care of you, and if you get hit on top of this thing, you can lose your leg at the minimum.”

“Cigano” would later post images of the infection on his Instagram story on Tuesday. You can see them below:

Hopefully, everything turns out alright for the former heavyweight king.

Luckily for the UFC, they were able to land a replacement as Greg Hardy will step in on short notice to take on Volkov in what is now UFC Moscow’s co-main event.

What are your thoughts on the images? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!