Junior dos Santos Looks Slim Following Keto Diet (Photo)

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has shed some pounds as he now looks trim and slim.

Dos Santos revealed that he has been following a ketogenic diet and it clearly seems to be working as he has gone down to 238 pounds.

He posted an image of the results on Monday:

Acho que a dieta cetogênica está funcionando, o que acharam?

Voltando para os 108kg!

|

I think this ketogenic diet is kinda working what do you guys think?

Back to 238 lbs! pic.twitter.com/5IdG9LO53L — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) April 28, 2020

It got many to ponder whether “Cigano” is planning a move to the light heavyweight division as it certainly seems possible at least going by the image.

Dos Santos last suffered a TKO defeat to Curtis Blaydes back in January. It put him on a two-fight losing streak after previously winning his last three in a row. Another heavyweight title shot is certainly not impossible, but Dos Santos could be waiting a while even if he does manage to rack up a few more wins.

A move to 205, therefore, could be ideal as it would open up new opponents for him. Given his standing as a former champion, he could even land a top-ranked contender for his divisional debut where a win would put him right into title contention.

Of course, this is all just speculation. As of now, there is no word on any future fight for Dos Santos. However, he has expressed an interest in fighting on Dana White’s Fight Island.

What would you like to see Dos Santos do next?