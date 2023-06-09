Former UFC bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena continues war of words with former foe Amanda Nunes.

In December of 2021, Pena scored the biggest win of her career when she shocked the world, submitting Nunes in the second round of the co-main event of UFC 269. It marked Nunes’ first loss since 2014, ending a 12-fight winning streak. An instant rematch was called, which Nunes would dominate over the scheduled five round, winning a unanimous decision.

With it being one a piece, a trilogy match was called for the headlining fight for UFC 289, but Pena had to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Julianna Pena calls out Amanda Nunes

While it has not been anything malicious, the pair have exchanged words with one another and there certainly seems to be tension between them. Talking to Shak MMA, Pena would continue the war of words between them.

“Everybody always has that one person that’s just stuck in their butt and that’s me for Amanda,” Pena said. “I know that she knows that. I think at the end of the day she’s probably really thankful for me making her relevant again when I beat her because no one really cared about Amanda Nunes because she was just stomping everybody out and knocking them out in the first round.

“So, I think that they were excited to see somebody come in and stop her dead in her tracks with dominance and I think they were excited to see the savagery and the heart that I had. The determination to never give up in the second fight and unfortunately for me, I ran out of time.” (H/ T MMA Mania)

Julianna Pena talks with Shak MMA, discusses former opponent Amanda Nunes

